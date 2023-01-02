Apple’s promised classical music app fails to materialize

Despite promises of launching a dedicated classical music app in 2022, Apple did not go forward with the plan.

Apple in August 2021 announced its acquisition of Primephonic, a classical music service alongside a statement that the company will launch an app for it. In a press release, the Cupertino-based company said that Apple Music will be combining Primephonic’s user interface with more features. Apple has gone dark since then with no announcements on when it will happen.

Primephonic was closed in September 2021, with users receiving six month’s worth of free Apple Music. If the dedicated app were to launch, it will serve as replacement and offer streaming classical music to those who are interested.

There were references to the classical music app in an Apple Music Android beta version, as well as on iOS 15.5. There were also references within Apple’s servers. However, Apple has not formally announced an app launch yet.