Apple’s promo ad highlight US sales tax holiday products

Apple has recently introduced several Apple products that are exempt from sales tax in 9 US states.

Sales tax holidays is a time when Apple products can be bought at the store or online without the included sales tax. Currently, there are nine US states participating, including West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, New Mexico, Missouri, Massachusetts, Florida and Arkansas.

The price limits and Apple products eligible for the tax exemption are listed on the official Apple website, and this includes iPhones, iPads, Macs and accessories such as the Studio Display and Apple Pencil, among others. In Florida, tax holiday starts Monday and until August 7, while the rest of the states will run through the first week of August. For further details regarding dates and possible discounts, it’s recommended that you visit Apple.com.

Students can avail of the Back to School promo and sales tax holidays to get lower prices on essential school tech, as well as a $150 gift card on eligible items.