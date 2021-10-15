Apple’s sideloading restriction makes it ‘Safer’ compared to android

A new document from Apple was shared today in response to the Digital Markets Act by the European Commission, saying how the iOS environment is ‘safer’ because it does not allow for app sideloading.

The term ‘app sideloading’ refers to installing apps without using the App Store, e.g., from a third party website or app platform. Apple has mentioned the privacy and security risks involved in such an undertaking in its document, titled ‘Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps’.

The Cupertino-based company also mentioned Threat Intelligence Reports for 2019 and 2020 by Nokia saying how Android has anywhere between 15 to 47 times more malicious software infections than iPhones.

Apple then countered that if they allowed sideloading then it would open users up from the risks associated with the process. Also, non-sideloaders would be affected as they wouldn’t have a choice but to get the app outside the App Store for school, work or other essential reasons.