Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9 inch iPad Pro Drops $30

Grab a useful accessory for your iPad Pro at a huge discount. Today, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio is down to just $169 from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

Apple’s Keyboard Folio offers two benefits for one neat product. It serves as a protective case so your iPad Pro’s screen won’t get scratches and dings, and a keyboard when you’re ready to work. You can position your tablet in an optimal viewing angle depending on what you’re doing, whether you’re taking notes, sketching or typing.

The good thing about the Keyboard Folio is that it doesn’t require charging or pairing. Attach the end to your iPad Pro and it will be recognized right away. As for the keys, they’re thin and responsive enough that you can type comfortably.

It’s stylish yet ultimately useful for all iPad Pro owners. At $30 off, you should buy the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio today!