Apple’s spring-loaded event hashflag goes live on Twitter

Apple has made its event known on Twitter by introducing a custom icon named ‘hashflag’, which is attached to the #AppleEvent hashtag. The icon features a mixture of colors on squiggly lines that resemble an apple.

The Cupertino-based company often uses the custom feature on Twitter to announce its live events, starting in the keynote event held September 2020. The tag went live since Tuesday afternoon and signals that ‘Spring Loaded’ will soon launch.

‘Spring Loaded’ is the name of the spring announcement, which will be held April 20, 2021 1 pm Eastern Time. Apple also updated its events webpage with a new AR object users can interact with on their iPad, iPhone or Mac.

Apple is expected to reveal upcoming products such as the new iPad Pro and the AirTags, a tracking device with Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be online only.