Apple’s subscriptions interface gets a refresh

Apple has recently updated the look of its subscription management interface for the iPad and iPhone, with several changes to make it easier to see which services are active and which ones are inactive.

The Subscriptions section now observes greater spacing between services, such as the Apple Arcade and the Apple TV+, for example. Users can tap into each icon and have a pop-out that reveals more details regarding their subscription, including the renewal date and the price they’re currently paying.

It’s worth noting that the ‘renew’ link is bigger and more noticeable, along with change subscription options and cancel buttons for Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple One.

The new icon appears on iOS 15.5 and above, as well as iOS 16 beta. This is a part of Apple’s move to make the Settings more accessible and streamlined. The refreshed interface can be viewed on Settings, then user profile and choosing the ‘Subscriptions’ option.