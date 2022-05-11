Apple’s tracker helps foil camera gear theft

A man vacationing in Australia was able to get back his stolen photography equipment worth $7K using Apple AirTags.

Photographer Graham Tait went to Australia to get some rest and relaxation in May and found his items stolen in a car break-in. It included his wallet, a GoPro, a Sony camera and a notebook, among others. It was estimated that $7,000 or AUS $10K was lost during the time. Fortunately, both his camera and laptop bag had AirTags on them and he was able to track it using the Find My app.

Tait then found that the stolen hardware was in a different room in the hotel where he was staying. Tait then promptly called the police, who caught the offender.

Apple AirTags have received a bad impression due to it being used to stalk people. However, it can prove to be useful for people who lost their items due to theft or misplacing them.