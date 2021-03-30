Apple’s trade-in program now accepts Samsung Note 20, Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a

Apple has recently updated its list of trade-in offers to include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a.

Depending on the device, Apple is offering up to $425 worth of trade-in credit that can be applied to the purchase of a new Apple product. Galaxy Note 20 owners can get a $425 credit, while Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a owners can get $350 and $180 credits, respectively.

In line with the additional device trade-in options Apple has also increased trade-in value of other Android smartphones, with the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy S9+ getting additional $45 and $35 credits, respectively.

The exact trade-in credit will be determined by the phone’s condition, including if it works or if it has dents or scratches. Apple also recycles non-listed devices free of charge.

The full mechanics and device list is available to view on Apple’s official trade-in webpage.