Apple’s ‘Two AirPods Pro, One iPhone’ holiday ad launches

Apple has released a new holiday video showcasing the music-sharing capability of the AirPods Pro.

‘Holiday – Share the Joy’ is about a minute and a half long and mostly focuses on the AirPods Pro’s music-sharing feature. A pair of dancers are listening to the same song via AirPod Pros and using a single iPhone. Magical things happen, such as a ceiling fan turning into snow when tapped, reindeer decorations on the walls, and other everyday objects such as fire hydrants and cars becoming ice.

The background song is titled ‘Puff’ by Bhavi and Bizarrap. ‘Holiday – Share the Joy’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Aside from the music-sharing features, the newest AirPods Pro has several improvements, including a lanyard loop and speakers for the Find My network. The Cupertino-based company will be selling the AirPods Max, AirPods, and AirPods Pro at a discounted price on Black Friday.