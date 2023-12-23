News

Apple’s two-hour delivery shipping is now available

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Last-minute shoppers can avail of the free two-hour delivery launched by Apple for the holidays.

An email notification about the two-hour delivery option came out recently, with Apple offering the service on several products on its online store. When customers purchase items or gifts before 12 pm on December 24 online, they can get free delivery via courier. Fast delivery shipping is usually available for $9 in the US, but Apple has waived that for those who want to get gifts and presents during the holidays.

Some of the items that have the two-hour delivery service include the Apple TV, iMac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone, alongside other accessories and non-Apple products. Other products are still eligible for free express shipping but it won’t have the same two-hour promise. It’s worth noting that the latest Apple Watch models can only be bought online until today due to an import ban.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
