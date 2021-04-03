Apple’s WWDC 2021 to be held online, starts June 7

Apple has set the date on its WWDC 2021 this year to June 7. This year, the event will be held exclusively online instead of a live venue.

The Apple Developer website has been updated to reflect the announcement. The Cupertino-based company reveals very little clue about what will be revealed and what will be discussed during the online show.

Worldwide Developer Relations, Enterprise and Education Marketing VP Susan Prescott says the event brings developers together and allows Apple engineers to connect with them. Prescott mentioned that they’re working to make WWDC 2021 the biggest and best yet, with new tools for developers to change the way we play, work and live.

WWDC 2021 will have the same program structure but it will be open for everyone to view. The keynote is likely a pre-recorded stream instead of recorded live on stage.

Last year’s WWDC event was watched by 22 million viewers and had 72 hours of video content.