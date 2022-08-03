Applications for Apple Entrepreneur Camp in October open

Submissions for the next Entrepreneur Camp attendees are now live at the official website.

Apple has recently opened its next Entrepreneur Camp platform and will feature developers and app founders from underrepresented communities, namely Hispanic, Latinx, Black and female. The Cupertino-based company writes that the camp supports the demographic as they help form a global network and develop cutting-edge apps.

Attendees and successful applicants will receive code-level inspiration, mentorship and guidance, as well as access to Apple leaders and engineers. After the event is over, Entrepreneur Camp participants will get feedback regarding their projects and will have a chance to get a free, 1-year Apple Developer membership. Developers will not be able to submit an app for approval in the App Store without the $99 annual membership.

Details of the upcoming Entrepreneur Camp can be viewed on the official Apple developer website. The last date of application is until August 24 this year.