2023 Apple Music Replay goes live

Apple Music Replay for 2023 has now rolled out to all Apple Music users.

Apple Music Replay experience allows subscribers to see their top songs, playlists, stations, genres, albums, and artists for this year. Users can see a personalized Highlight Reel on the Replay webpage before going into greater detail and expanded insights. The reel displays a series of animated cards and musical highlights depending on the user’s listening history. As an added touch, relevant music gets played for each card.

After the reel, users can continue browsing to see featured sections and more detailed breakdowns of their favorite playlists and albums. There’s an option to put the playlist in the app at the bottom part. Apple has made several changes, including new animations and a darker palette. Apple Music Replay is similar to Spotify Wrapped but is designed to be viewed on a browser screen.