2024 Apple Music Artist of the Year goes to Billie Eilish

Apple recently crowned Billie Eilish as Artist of the Year for Apple Music in 2024.

Advertisements

Eilish had two Grammy Awards and won the Academy Award for the second time in her career. The most recent move was an album launch titled ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, which went on to take the top spot in the all-genre album chart within the Apple Music platform across 138 countries. Some of her most notable contributions include a song for ‘Barbie, What Was I Made For?’, ‘Birds of a Feather’ for the summer games, and ‘Guess’, a collaboration with Charli xcx. In addition, her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour was sold out.

Eilish garnered seven nominations in the Grammy Awards and has the distinction of winning the Apple Music Artist of the Year twice. Fans can enjoy the singer’s catalog on Apple Music and Spatial Audio, as well as other top playlists on the streaming platform.