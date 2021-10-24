250-Plus activity and mood Music Playlists arriving on Apple Music

Apple is following up its recently announced Apple Music Voice Plan subscription and the addition of more than 250 mood- and activity-based playlists on the app.

The October ‘Unleashed’ event saw the unveiling of the new 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros, as well as new AirPods and a Voice Plan for Apple Music.

The Cupertino-based company iterated that the subscription costs $4.99 a month and gives users access to Apple Music playlists and songs via Siri. However, features such as lossless and spatial audio are not included. In-app experience is limited to recently played music through Siri instead of the full user interface.

The new playlists serve as a complement to the Voice Plan, and are curated and optimized for the service. Users can say ‘play something chill’, or ‘play the dinner party playlist’, among others to access them.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is set to launch in 17 regions this fall.