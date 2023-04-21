AI-Generated song ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ pulled from Apple Music

Universal Music Group has requested the Ai-generated song be removed from Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

The UMG contacted streaming companies about ‘Heart on My Sleeve’, a song that’s generated by AI which sampled Drake and The Weeknd. The company said that the song broke copyright law as AI tools were used. The song recently went viral, and it was discovered that software generated the entirety of the music.

Tidal, Deezer, and Apple Music promptly removed ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ following the complaint, and YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify followed after. A quick look at the YouTube video will produce the message ‘this video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group.’ UMG said that the song produces an instance where there’s an ‘ethical and legal responsibility’ to its artists. Neither artist has commented on the move, but Drake posted ‘This is the final straw AI’ on his Instagram account.