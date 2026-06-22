Apple Music

All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music

By Samantha Wiley
All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music

Chart Data and Apple have collaborated to provide us a list of the top 20 all-time most streamed artists with Chart Data, stating that this is the first instance that Apple has provided us an all-time streaming list.


The full list below shows the top 20, with Drake topping the list, followed by Taylor Swift in second, Future in third, Youngboy Never Broke, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Morgan Wallen, Kanye West, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, Gunna, Rod Wave, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Eminem.

All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music

Apple released Apple Music back in 2015, meaning that this top 20 list provided features streaming data that spans 11 years. Apple Music streaming services are set at $10.99 monthly for individual places for users based in the United States. There are other options available for both families and students.


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