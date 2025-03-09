Apple announces King Charles Apple Music playlist

Apple recently announced that a new Apple Music playlist will be added by King Charles III.

The music playlist is said to be recorded right in the Buckingham Palace and is titled ‘The King’s Music Room’. The list of tracks will range from Commonwealth country artists, including Grace Jones, Kylie Minogue, and Bob Marley. The playlist will have King Charles III’s favorite songs as the spotlight. Apple also mentioned that the playlist will become available in the platform beginning March 10 at 6am UK time on the Apple Music 1. The tracks will be replayed throughout Commonwealth Day and the next day on Apple Music Hits and Apple Music 1. Apple Music subscribers can listen to the playlist any time when it launches.

More information can be found on the UK region’s Apple Newsroom page. King Charles III recently went with Tim Cook on a Battersea Power Station tour.