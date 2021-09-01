Apple bolsters Apple Music app with Primephonic acquisition

Apple has bought Primephonic, a streaming company mostly focusing on classical music in an effort to improve its Apple Music platform.

The Cupertino-based company is set to add a classical listening option on its streaming service, with Oliver Schusser, VP of Apple Music and Beats saying how they respect classical music. Schusser further mentioned that Primephonic is the go-to platform for classical enthusiasts, and that the acquisition will bring new classical features to Apple Music users.

Primephonic CEO and co-founder Thomas Steffens says that bringing the platform to Apple Music is a ‘tremendous development’ for the classical music industry. By itself, Primephonic has carved a niche among classical music fans, but now it’s Apple’s responsibility to deliver the best experience to listeners.

Primephonic will go offline September 7, with new user signups currently discontinued. Current subscribers will be eligible to get up to 6 months of free Apple Music and access classical content and playlists.