Apple classical music app found in iOS 16.3 release candidate code

Hidden code in the release candidate of iOS 16.3 reveals that Apple is still working to implement its standalone classical music app.

Apple acquired Primephonic, a classical music service, in August last year and announced that the company will be releasing an app in 2022. However, the plan was not completed and the Cupertino-based company did not make any mention of when the app will launch.

It was recently discovered, however, that Apple intends to still launch the app- hidden code changes were spotted in the Music app, e.g., ‘Open in Apple Music Classical’, as well as ‘Explore this artist in the app designed for classical music.’ iOS 16.3 is currently in the final beta testing stage and believed to be releasing next week to the public.

References to the classical music app were also found in the iOS 15.5 beta, an Apple server XML file, and Apple Music for Android.