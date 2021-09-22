Apple is giving away six months of Apple Music for free to beats and AirPods owners

Beats and AirPods owners can get the chance to score up to six months free Apple Music when they sign up for a new subscription to the service.

Users who own a Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Beats Studio Buds, AirPods Max, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods Pro can sign up a new account and gain free access to Apple Music for 6 months. The other requirement is that they have to run iPadOS 15 or iOS 15. The offer is good for those who have updated to iOS 15 or bought the audio accessory within 90 days.

The offer is not eligible for those who own a Beats Flex, Beats EP, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless or the first generation AirPods.

Those interested can sign up by going to the Apple Music app and in the ‘sign up with Apple ID’ page. The offer will reappear in the ‘Listen Now’ tab in-app.