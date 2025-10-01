Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music

A promo for a no cost, three-month trial for Apple Music is offered by the company. Returning subscribers are also able to get a free trial of 2 months. The promo celebrates the launch of The Shimmering Voyage Vol. 5, which is Genshin Impact’s latest Album, and it’s available in Apple Music Classical and Apple Music.

Genshin Impact is an open world game that can be played across a wide variety of devices from the PS5 to iOS to PC. It is a gacha game that lets you roll for characters and weapons. You can play and use them to finish quests and stories in the game, and visit a lot of regions that have their own musical themes. The commentary features the voice actors of characters from Genshin Impact.

Apple Music Classical has a track-by-track commentary in multiple languages. You can get the free trial of Apple Music before October 31.