Apple launches Spatial Audio-Centric Apple Music Sessions

Apple has announced a new live Apple Music Sessions that focus on its audio feature, Spatial Audio.

Apple Music Sessions is a live concert series featuring popular artists who perform their own hits and a few personal favorites. The music sessions are presented in video, with Spatial Audio on the recording.

Apple says that Spatial Audio and live performance music videos will be recorded in studios around the globe. Tenille Towns and Carrie Underwood are the first two artists to perform in the platform, which was recorded in Nashville, TN and in an Apple Music studio.

Carrie Underwood said that performing in the Apple Music studio was an incredible experience. Her songs include ‘Blown Away’, ‘Ghost Story’ and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’. The Tenille Townes’ session include ‘Somebody’s Daughter’, ‘Same Road Home’ and Etta James’s ‘At Last’.

Future artists for Apple Music Sessions include Ingrid Andress, Ronnie Dunn and more country artists.