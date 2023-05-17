Apple Maps concert discovery feature launches

Apple Maps users can now explore nearby concerts and live music venues within the app.

Apple Music editors have published new guides on Maps to highlight idea live music venues in some of the leading culture hubs. In a press release, Apple said that the guides give music fans an ‘unforgettable night out’ via hand-picked selections spanning more than ten cities across the globe.

The Apple Music and Maps integration is Apple’s latest effort in bringing a greater experience to users. The guides allow users to view upcoming shows through the Maps app, as well as a new Set List section in Apple Music for major tours. The Shazam discovery module can be found on both apps to supplement the details even further.

Apple Music is Apple’s streaming music service that costs $16.99 for family and $10.99 for individual plans. The platform contains over 100 million songs, some with a Spatial Audio option.