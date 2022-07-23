Apple Music acquires exclusive Luke Combs performance

Apple Music has scored an exclusive streaming deal with artist Luke Combs in his performance at the Coyote Joe on August 24.

The concert, which is held in Combs’ home state of North Carolina, will be available only on Apple Music and in more than 160 regions beginning August 24 at 7pm PST. After the initial streaming broadcast, the on-demand video will be available on the music platform.

Combs is the latest performance in the Live Series. The last live show to happen was Harry Styles’ concert, dubbed ‘One Night Only’ and held in New York City. The artist said he ‘jumped on the idea’ of a live show for Apple Music subscribers. Combs said he’s looking forward to doing the full album for his fans and those who want to watch it on Apple’s music service.

Recent additions to the Apple Music live shows include Tenille Townes and Carrie Underwood.