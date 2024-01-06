Apple Music ‘Add Playlist Songs’ glitch fixed

Apple has fixed the bug that causes the ‘Add Playlist Songs’ setting to not work on Apple Music.

Advertisements

Apple Music subscribers said that the ‘Add Playlist Songs’ setting was broken on several platforms, including the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The setting could automatically turn on again if disabled, which could result in songs being added even if they didn’t want it. The solution was a server-side fix so users are no longer affected. In addition, an update is not required as the new software is applied automatically.

The ‘Add Playlist Songs’ bug was discovered on the iPad, iPhone, and Mac, specifically within the Apple Music app. Apple has not publicly acknowledged the issue, instead setting out a server-side fix with little to no announcements. The glitch and underlying cause is yet to be determined, and we might never know since it wasn’t announced. Apple Music is available on the web, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS.