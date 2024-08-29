Apple Music adds playlist transfer support to YouTube Music

Apple Music users can now transfer their playlists cross-platform to YouTube Music, as outlined in a support document.

The support document outlined the process, sharing that users can choose to ‘transfer a copy of your data’ after going into Data and Privacy, then move their playlists from Apple Music to YouTube Music. Currently, YouTube Music is the only audio streaming service that’s supported, but there could be a time when other services, including Spotify, are allowed as well. To complete the playlist transfer successfully, the user must have an active subscription to both YouTube Music and Apple Music. It’s worth noting that the transfer does not remove the playlist in Apple Music.

Apple has outlined a few other things in the transfer process and said that only created playlists are allowed, which means shared and collaborative playlists, as well as folders, may not be ported. Only songs in YouTube Music will show up too.