Apple Music app launches on Roku

Apple’s music platform is now on the Roku brand lineup of audio products, streaming sticks and smart TV software.

The Cupertino-based company has been steadily adding its services such as Apple Music to multiple consumer platforms that do not have them. Roku is the latest to have the app, and it’s now possible for Apple Music users to log in and access the service.

Roku is a major streaming platform and adopted the Apple TV+ to its ecosystem, but Apple Music has been largely absent for a number of years. Other competitors, such as Amazon and Chromecast have added Apple Music in theirs in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Existing Apple Music users can sign in to the Roku device to access their custom library and services, including Apple Music One.

Apple Music costs $9.99 monthly with a family subscription available for $14.99. Apple One bundles will have the music platform in all tiers.