Apple Music app reportedly coming to Playstation 5

A Redditor recently revealed that Apple’s music app has been making an appearance in the Playstation 5 menu, prompting rumors that the Cupertino-based company may be building one.

Apple is known for holding on to its exclusive services, but lately two notable apps, Apple Music and Apple TV+ are showing up on other platforms. On the PS5, the link is there but an error message appears, saying that Apple Music is not available.

Apple has not made any announcements as to when or if the Apple Music app will be coming to the Playstation 4 or 5. However, it’s likely that the app will be available since it already has the Apple TV app.

In similar news, it’s said that Apple is working on a Podcast and Music app for the Microsoft Store. Notably, Apple TV is already out and available to download for the Xbox and Xbox One consoles.