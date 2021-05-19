Apple Music banner teases major changes

Apple is currently preparing for a major announcement as seen in the banner for Apple Music. In the ‘coming soon’ header, the Cupertino-based company teases. ‘Get ready- music is about to change forever’.

There are rumors circulating on how Apple may be launching a new Apple Music tier, with Spatial Audio and lossless audio for compatible hardware. It’s also expected that Apple will be making the announcement on May 18.

The banner highlights an animated logo in a spinning motion, transitioning from white on black and vice versa, which suggests Spatial Audio and its surround sound effect.

Hi-Fi version of Apple Music first appeared early this month, with hi-fi audio code seemingly found on the iOS 14.6 beta, as well as Apple Music app for Android beta. Some say that Apple will be launching a new AirPods with the service, while others say that the new earbuds won’t be making an appearance until later.