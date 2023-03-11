Apple Music Classical app launches

The Apple Music Classical has finally launched to the public after a long wait.

Apple said in a statement that Apple Music Classical will go live on March 28, with a dedicated app available to those who are interested. The app allows for ‘quick and easy’ search within the classical music catalog, and users enjoy ‘the highest quality audio available with spatial audio’.

Apple Music Classical will have browsing features, deep-dive guides, composer biographies, hundreds of playlists, and thousands of albums exclusive to the platform. Access is free for Apple Music subscribers with download options.

The app has been listed in the App Store and is a free download preorder. Currently, the preorder is only available for the iPhone for now. Apple Music Classical requires an Apple Music subscription and iOS 15.4 or newer, and will appear in regions except for Japan, Taiwan, Korea, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Russia.