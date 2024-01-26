Apple Music Classical arrives in Japan, China, and more

Apple’s classical music service has arrived in several more regions.

After a promise that Apple Music Classical will be available in other countries, Apple has delivered. Now, the app can be downloaded in Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. Those interested can download the app right now.

Apple Music Classical first launched in March 2023 in several countries, offering subscribers access to classical music tracks, newly released titles, exclusive albums, and curated playlists. A simple interface greets the user and has a search function for catalog number, conductor, work, composer, and more. Users in the said region can pre-order the app and get notifications when the service goes live. A standard subscription costs $10.99 per month in the US, and it’s likely to be in the same range.

Apple announced in 2021 that it would acquire Primephonic to add a new Apple Music genre.