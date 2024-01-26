Apple Music

Apple Music Classical arrives in Japan, China, and more

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music

Apple’s classical music service has arrived in several more regions.

Advertisements

After a promise that Apple Music Classical will be available in other countries, Apple has delivered. Now, the app can be downloaded in Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. Those interested can download the app right now.

Apple Music

Apple Music Classical first launched in March 2023 in several countries, offering subscribers access to classical music tracks, newly released titles, exclusive albums, and curated playlists. A simple interface greets the user and has a search function for catalog number, conductor, work, composer, and more. Users in the said region can pre-order the app and get notifications when the service goes live. A standard subscription costs $10.99 per month in the US, and it’s likely to be in the same range.

Apple announced in 2021 that it would acquire Primephonic to add a new Apple Music genre.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
X
Passkeys support added to X
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 46% Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.3
watchOS 10.3 released
1 Min Read
Phone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus ad ‘One More’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to open new Sweden store
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Can Be Yours at 52% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.3
tvOS 17.3 launches
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
180K Vision Pro already sold, as per analyst
1 Min Read
New MacBook Air and iPad Models
New MacBook Air and iPad models to launch in the coming months
1 Min Read
Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get $50 Off a Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner For Your Workstation
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Two US Apple Stores closing
1 Min Read
iPad Air
Leaked renders of next-gen iPad Air surfaces
1 Min Read
Lost your password?