Apple Music Classical launches on Android

Apple’s classical music app is now available to download on the Android platform.

After rolling out on iOS in March, Apple Music Classical has extended to Android users. The app appeared in the Play Store and has the same changes and features as iOS in terms of search. The Classical version limits the music to the genre and doesn’t contain the whole Apple Music catalog. Users will have various search filters, such as composer, works done, tracks, and more.

Apple Music Classical offers Hi-Res Lossless at 24-bit/192kHz, and Spatial Audio is available in some songs. Deep-dive guides on important works, as well as composer biographies, are added among Essentials playlists.

The app is free to download in the Play Store but a subscription to Apple Music is required. It’s worth noting that the Android app was released before the official Apple Music Classical for the Mac and iPad devices.