Apple Music Classical now available on iOS

Apple’s long-awaited classical music app is now available on the App Store.

App rollout began on March 27 for international users, with most seeing the app on the App Store a day later. It’s localized for regions in Spain, Portuguese, Italy, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and the UK, and works on iPod and iPhone that has iOS 15.4 or newer. Currently, Apple Music Classical is not available in Turkey, Taiwan, Russia, Korea, Japan, and China.

Apple bought Primephonic in 2021 and promised a revamped app for users. It took 18 months for the app to be launched, which now features an Apple Music-style interface sans the Radio tab. As for the browse section, the app contains different categories that are limited to the genre, as well as video game music, movie soundtracks, and classical-inspired content, among others. The library has more than five million tracks with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Lossless, and high-quality audio options.