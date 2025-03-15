Apple Music Classical Web debuts

Apple’s classical music service can now be accessed on a web browser.

Apple Music Classical originally launched in March 2023, providing discerning users with a library of classical music to listen to. It’s part of the subscription with Apple Music and there’s no extra fee to unlock the content. Apple acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic and integrated it into their platform when they bought it in 2021.

In light of the web launch, Apple said that they introduced two new recordings, specifically Tchaichovsky’s Symphony Number 2 and Julius Eastmann’s Symphony Number 2 by the Cleveland Orchestra and Franz Welser-Most. The two tracks are available to listen to for six weeks in the platform. Putting in the username and password is required when logging in to the web version of Apple Music Classical the first time. Any web browser can open the address, which is https://classical.music.apple.com.