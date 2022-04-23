Apple Music ‘DJ Mixes’ now feature Spatial Audio

Apple’s spatial audio technology arrives on DJ mixes in Apple Music.

The Cupertino-based company says that the newly launched experience brings ‘multidimensional sound’ and makes for greater immersion. According to Apple, spatial audio is the next step in bringing DJ mixes using a Shazam technology that compensates and identifies individual creators in a mix content.

Stephen Campbell, Apple Music global head of dance and electronic music says that spatial audio response from both creator and subscriber has been ‘incredible’, and that the company is proud to expand the sound innovation.

DJ mixes in spatial audio is headlined by Jeff Mills, a producer and DJ based in Detroit, Michigan. The mix, titled ‘Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix’ within the One Mix series.

In addition to DJ mix with spatial audio Apple has released ‘Boiler Room’ mixes that come from raves, festivals and nightclubs. New spatial audio sessions are expected to be released later this year.