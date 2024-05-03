Apple Music Dolby Atmos arrive on LG TVs

Tech manufacturer company LG has released an update for its Apple Music app for Dolby Atmos support, according to FlatpanelsHD.

LG TV owners with the support for Apple Music can now experience more immersive audio, which was only previously available using external hardware. Models starting from the GX OLED TV have been confirmed, and LG intends to increase support for all its TVs with Dolby Atmos compatibility in the near future. Although the feature can be enabled through the built-in speakers, LG recommends adding a compatible surround system to take advantage of the technology more effectively.

The update to the Apple Music app eliminates the need to connect additional hardware. Previously, the feature was only available via the Apple TV 4K and a Sonos speaker or Apple HomePod. LG is the first smart TV company to have updated its Apple Music app, but other manufacturers are expected to follow suit.