Apple Music for Students gets raised to $6 monthly

The Apple Music student plan has been raised from $4.99 to $5.99 in Canada, the UK and the US.

The Cupertino-based company made the price change on June 22 or 23, with the website still showing the original price of $4.99 a month. Apple has not released an official statement about the student plan price increase on social media or stores.

Other Apple Music tiered plans have not changed, with the standard still at the $9.99 range, while the Voice Plan and Family plan costs $4.99 and $14.99, respectively.

Before this, Apple has raised its Apple Music prices in certain regions, including South Africa, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Kenya, Israel, Indonesia, India and Australia a month prior.

So far, Apple has not provided an explanation of why only the student plans have increased while the rest of the packages stay the same.

