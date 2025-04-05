Apple Music for Windows gains Dolby Atmos support

Dolby Atmos playback has arrived for Apple Music in Windows.

It’s the first time Dolby Atmos has been brought to Apple Music for Windows. The technology brings immersive audio and is unlocked with compatible hardware. Specifically, the surround-sound audio is dispersed in a 3D environment within compatible speakers and stereo headphones. It’s worth noting that Spatial Audio can recognize Dolby Atmos content. When this happens, Spatial Audio’s directional filters enhance it even further.

The version that brings Dolby Atmos to Windows is 1.1284.20225. Apple published a support document titled ‘Play Dolby Atmos in Music on Windows’, with a simple guide on how to set it up using a PC. Apple Music natively supports Dolby Atmos on Android, iOS, Vision Pro, Mac, and Apple TV. Spatial Audio through Dolby Atmos, however, made its debut directly on Apple Music in June 2021. Those interested can try out the immersive audio today.