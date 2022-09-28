Apple Music gains Super Bowl LVII Playlist

Apple Music has recently added two new playlists related to the NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

After it’s revealed that Apple Music will be the sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, the streaming app introduces two playlists- Halftime Headliners and Stadium Anthems.

Halftime Headliners feature Super Bowl music from renowned greats, including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Prince, Beyonce and Katy Perry, among others, while Stadium Anthems is a more upbeat and features bands and artists such as Survivor, The White Stripes, Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

Accompanying the two main playlists are generic ones with labels ‘Game Day’, ‘The Big Game’ and ‘Football’.

Apple replaces Pepsi, the longtime sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. As the NFL announced the new deal, Apple has the new playlists on its Apple Music’s Browse section.

The Super Bowl LVII is slated on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.