Apple Music gains three new global radio stations

Apple debuted three new global radio stations on its Apple Music platform.

Apple Music users can tune in to either of the three radio stations, named Apple Music Chill, Apple Music Club, and Apple Musica Uno, or the three existing ones, e.g., Apple Music Country, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music 1. It’s worth noting that a subscription is not required for the live-hosted radio on the Music Radio section. Music, Sports, and Beats VP Oliver Schusser said Apple Music Radio is the ‘beating heart of our service’, and mentioned how the team put a lot of effort to debut the bespoke radio stations that are hosted by the best music commenters.

Apple Music Radio debuted in 2015 and hosted exclusive programming content, including interviews and live commentaries from artists. These live radio stations can be accessed on virtually any Apple device or via a web browser.