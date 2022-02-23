Apple Music gets ‘Donda 2’ album snub

Kanye West’s upcoming album, ‘Donda 2’ will not be appearing on popular music platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify. Instead, it’s set to exclusively appear on a proprietary device.

Kanye West, now known as ‘Ye’ said on Instagram that his album will be on Stem Player, a device that allows users to customize songs, particularly its bass, drums, vocals and effects, among others. Stem Player is priced at $200 and came with Ye’s first ‘Donda’ album.

The musician replied that it’s ‘time to free music from this oppressive system’ and mentioned that artists only get 12% of their money from the industry.

Ye previously promised that his album, titled ‘The Life of Pablo’ would not come on Apple Music, but it was released on the platform a month after.

Stem Player can be bought online, and Ye’s album ‘Donda 2’ is set to launch on February 22 this year.