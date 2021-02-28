Apple Music hub has new ‘Behind the Songs’ feature

Apple Music today has been updated with a new feature titled ‘Behind the Songs’, a hub where your favorite musicians and artists are highlighted.

‘Behind the Songs’ can be accessed in Apple Music or by going to the official landing page. The curated profile section will have an artist and playlist collaborator for some locations. In the app, users can tap the ‘Behind the Songs’ link to be redirected to the page.

Some of the categories displayed are ‘Stories Behind the Songs’, ‘Lyrics to Live By’, ‘Today’s Best Songwriters’, ‘Featured Playlists’ and ‘Featured Radio Shows’. There are also videos of artists describing their inspiration to the songs they created. Artists in the video category include Bastille, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Omar Apollo, Dua Lipa and more.

Spotify has a similar feature that was released in December. They will have a Hi-Fi version of the music for paying subscribers and it’s uncertain if Apple will follow with the trend.