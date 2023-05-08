Apple Music live features Ed Sheeran

Apple Music Live’s newest live performance will be from music star Ed Sheeran.

The new Apple Music Live season will open at the Eventim Apollo in London, with Ed Sheeran performing his latest album, ‘subtract’ in its entirety. Accompanying the artists is a 12-piece band which includes Aaron Dessner. The live performance is set to go live on May 10, 3 pm Eastern Time.

All Live performances starting with Sheeran’s show will be available to watch on Apple TV+. Fans can stream it on the platform and Apple Music on May 10, 4 pm Eastern Time. Sheeran’s album is available on Apple Music and was produced by Aaron Dessner. Sheeran will recount his experiences while playing songs from the album at the event.

Apple Music Live launched in May 2022 and featured an exclusive Harry Styles One Night Only livestream in New York. Other performances include Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, and Billie Eilish.