Apple Music Lossless feature revealed

Apple today has revealed its new lossless audio feature coming to Apple Music. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos has also been announced and can be accessed with no extra cost when it launches.

Apple Music Lossless will have higher bitrate quality and preserve almost all original music recording details which makes for a more immersive experience.

Oliver Schusser, Apple Music VP says that the platform is making a huge advancement in terms of sound quality. He mentions that listeners can now experience incredible music from The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, Gustavo Dudamel, J Balvin and more.

Lossless Audio will feature 20 million songs at first and expand to include all of Apple Music’s 75 million tracks by the end of the year. This puts the service abreast with other music subscription services like Amazon and Tidal.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned that Dolby Atmos tracks will automatically be played on Beats and AirPods with W1 and H1 chips, as well as on Mac, iPad and iPhone speakers.