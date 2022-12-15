Apple Music lyrics feature arrives in iOS 16.2

Apple Music users can now sing along to their favorite songs, karaoke-style when they download the latest iOS update.

Apple Music Sing is now on several dozen playlists and arrives on tvOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and iOS 16.2 The available playlists vary from family favorites to iconic duets and party anthems, as well as segregated into popular categories such as rock, hip-hop, dance, pop, and more. Users can also browse through playlists from different decades.

Those who are new at karaoke can try the ‘beginner playlist’, while veterans can check out ‘Songs for Pros’. All the playlists are accessible on Apple Music and current devices, including the 9th generation iPad models, 6th generation iPad mini, 4th generation iPad Air, the 3rd generation iPad Pro, the iPhone 11 models, and later. The 2022 Apple TV 4K supports the feature as well.

Subscribers must update their Apple Music app and operating system to the latest version to see the feature.