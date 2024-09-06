Apple Music

Apple Music now has ‘Find Your Mood’ stations

By Samantha Wiley
Find Your Mood

Streaming music service Apple Music has introduced new ‘Find Your Mood’ stations.

All in all, there are five new stations for users to shuffle and listen through to accompany their moods. The stations can be found in the Music app in the Home section, then in the ‘Find Your Mood’ area. Apple claims that the stations are curated based on user listening preferences and will be updated as time goes on. ‘Feel Good’ has a positive vibe, while ‘Energy’ has upbeat songs. ‘Focus’ will help users concentrate, while ‘Relax’ and ‘Feeling Blue’ offer relaxing and blues music, respectively.

Find Your Mood

‘Find Your Mood’ stations now number 7 in total, with the five joining ‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’, which were launched early this year. The feature is now rolling out to various countries and regions, so it’s worth checking out if you have a subscription. Update the app to the latest version to see the most recent changes and additions.

