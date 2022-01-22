Apple Music ranks number 2 in Most-Used global streaming service

Apple’s music streaming platform ranks second in the most widely-used service genre, according to data collected by research firm Midia.

Spotify is still the number 1 most used streaming platform in the global market, having more than 30% share compared to Apple Music’s 15%.

In 2021, streaming giant Spotify gets a hefty 31% share, which is down from 33 percent from the previous year. Tencent Music and Amazon Music are a distant third and fourth, with 13 percent in market share while YouTube Music takes 8 percent of global subscriptions.

The market increased to 109.5 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021, or about 26%. It’s said that demand for audio streaming grew due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with Spotify and Apple Music seeing a 16.2 percent growth starting in 2019.

Apple Music costs $4.99 a month and can be bundled with Apple One packages.