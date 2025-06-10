Apple Music

Apple Music ‘Reboot’ Might Get AI Treatment

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s music service may receive a reboot and get AI technology integration.

The Cupertino-based company is focusing on a reboot of Apple Music with AI, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. However, that was the only information provided, and Gurman did not specify any ETA for the revamp. It’s believed that it won’t be announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference. Other services, such as Spotify, use AI to get song recommendations and enhanced playlists.

Apple is expected to unveil a preview that shows off the Lock Screen having full-screen animated art when Apple Music is running in the background. Currently, the album art changes with Lock Screen when Apple Music is playing, but the update will make the image larger. Apple might demo or show off the effects of the update during the WWDC. This year’s Worldwide Developer Conference will go live on June 9 at Apple.com and the official Apple YouTube channel.

