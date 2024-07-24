Apple Music

Apple Music releases top 100 chart

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music

Apple has recently added a new ‘classical top 100 chart’ to the Apple Music Classical app for subscribers.

Advertisements

Apple Music Classical was launched in 2023 as a streaming service that contains classical music. The update shows a list featuring the most popular music albums in the genre, with data sources collected from 165+ countries. The top 100 list gathers information from Shazam tags, iTunes song sales, iTunes downloads, Apple Music streams, and Apple Music Classical streams, with Apple saying that it’s ‘the most comprehensive classical music chart available.’

Apple Music

At the top of the list is Bach, while the rest comes from artists in the UK, Norway, Latvia, Brazil, China, and Canada. The content ranges from guitar solos to full orchestral symphonies. The top 100 list is updated each week and is located in the Home tab within the app. Apple Music Classical is available to download on the App Store.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Sports App
Sports app gains MLB and MLS updates
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Google Maps
Google Maps hazard reporting arrives on CarPlay
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
New Immersive Video for Vision Pro launches
1 Min Read
Windows
Windows update bug affects users Worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Save $299 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix acquires over 8 million more subscribers worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Immersive videos to debut on Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
The Underdogs
Popular Apple Ad ‘The Underdogs’ is back with new fun video
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is On Sale!
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple shares Safari ad focused on privacy
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4 designed with Minecraft theme
1 Min Read
Lost your password?