Apple Music releases top 100 chart

Apple has recently added a new ‘classical top 100 chart’ to the Apple Music Classical app for subscribers.

Apple Music Classical was launched in 2023 as a streaming service that contains classical music. The update shows a list featuring the most popular music albums in the genre, with data sources collected from 165+ countries. The top 100 list gathers information from Shazam tags, iTunes song sales, iTunes downloads, Apple Music streams, and Apple Music Classical streams, with Apple saying that it’s ‘the most comprehensive classical music chart available.’

At the top of the list is Bach, while the rest comes from artists in the UK, Norway, Latvia, Brazil, China, and Canada. The content ranges from guitar solos to full orchestral symphonies. The top 100 list is updated each week and is located in the Home tab within the app. Apple Music Classical is available to download on the App Store.